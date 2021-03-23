Arunachal: ‘Airgun surrender Abhiyaan’ held at Lhalung, a remote village

MECHUKA– Minister for Environment & Forest Mama Natung along with APLA Speaker PD Sona on Monday attended an ‘Airgun surrender Abhiyaan’ organised by Forest department, Aalo division at Lhalung village near here.

On this occasion , Mama Natung once again appealed the villagers to shun the hunting culture and protect the wildlife for the future generations. He appreciated the villagers for volunteering the surrender of their air guns.

Natung also said that Menchuka is blessed with natural beauty, which is more enhanced by the locals by still preserving and promoting their age old tradition, faith and culture.

“I request the people of our state to visit the district rather visiting foreign countries. We have the best god gifted beauty of nature,” he added, adding that the support by the people will grow the economic condition as well as put the state a step forward towards tourism growth.

The minister later interacted with the villagers and PRI leaders. He assured to help in every developmental project in the village as requested by the villagers of Lhalung.

Meanwhile assuring all cooperation to take forward the campaign in the district, PD Sona said that he never thought that the campaign would receive a mass support.

“I was not sure that the campaign would be supported by the people as it was first announced in the assembly session. Now, that the campaign is for state concern, I would also request the people to maintain the ecological balance which has almost been misbalanced, he said.

Sona also appreciated the villagers in supporting the campaign by surrendering the airguns in such a short notice. Also requesting the entire people of state to support the campaign, Sona ensured that the campaign is taken forward in the district.

I will ensure that the campaign is taken forward by the district forest department along with the district administration, he added.

Later the minister along with the speaker visited, Surface Minor Irrigation Project (SMIP) at Dorjeeling, Samten Yangchag Monastery, Tap Asthan Shri Guru Nanak Guruduwara and Hanuman Mandir on the day.