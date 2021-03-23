Arunachal: Mama Natung visits Lamang border out post

MECHUKA- To commemorate the ‘Shaheed Diwas ‘ Minister for Sports & Youth Affairs, Environment & Forest, WRD Mama Natung visited Lamang, the last Border Out Post (BOP), in Shi Yomi District and interacted with the ITBP official extending their duties in the area which is atleast 47km from Mechuka.

Natung was also accompanied by the Speaker State Legislative Assembly- DP Sona, DC, SP Shi Yomi and other HoDs of the district.

Interacting with the ITBP officials posted in the Lamang, Minister said ‘my motive of visiting one of the last BOP is to encourage our soldiers who are guarding our borders leaving behind all the comforts.

He further added ‘ On this day our freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Shukhdev had sacrifice their lives for our nation in a very young age in 1931. This day is also being celebrated as ‘Shaheed divas ‘so it is my honour to observe this day with our soldiers in this border area.

“Never feel alone, we all are with you, this country is with you, said Minister to the ITBP Jawans while adding that the Jawans are the sentinels of our country and we know that our forces will never compromise with anything when it comes to the security of the nation.

Natung also informed that, the purpose of the visit is also to know the ground reality of our border areas and about the soldiers who are guarding our borders.

I along with the Speaker-APLS PD Sona who is also the local MLA of the area will submit the reports, so that necessary helps would be provided to the border areas and to the soldiers.

Meanwhile, Minister also distributed sweets to the jawans to mark the day and contributed fruits, vegetables and other ration items.