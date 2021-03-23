Meghalaya: Arunachal Governor attends 186th Raising Day of Assam Rifles held  in Shillong 

SHILLONG- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) attended the 186th Raising Day of Assam Rifles as Chief Guest at the Directorate General, Assam Rifles, Laitkor, Shillong on 23rd March 2021. The Governor felicitated the Director General of Assam Rifles, Lt. General Sukhdeep Sangwan, officers and all Ranks on the special occasion. He also commended the officers and personnel for their nonpareil spirit, courage and commitment for the national cause, while securing the 1643 km Indo-Myanmar International border.

Interacting with all ranks, retired personnel and next to the kin of those who laid down their life in the line of duty, the Governor said that the Assam Rifles is the oldest Paramilitary Force of India and in its 186 years of outstanding history, it has immensely contributed towards peace and tranquillity in the North Eastern region of the country. This Force, over the years, has become an inseparable part of the States of the North East and very rightly and fondly been recognised by the indigenous population as the ‘Friends of the North East’, he said.

The Governor said that Assam Rifles plays an important role in containing insurgency in the sensitive areas of the north-Eastern States while guarding the Borders. With the present disturbed situation in Myanmar, our neighbouring country, its role has become very important, he said.

The Governor exhorted the Ranks and File of the Force to continue to uphold the highest traditions of their service to the Nation in the years to come. He advised them to maintain goodwill and bonhomie with the local populace.