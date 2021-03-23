Arunachal: Bamang Yayu inaugurates new village ‘Gomgo’ in Kakoi circle

KAKOI- The Kimin ZPM Bamang Yayu today inaugurated a newly established village “ Gomgo” bifurcated from Kakoi-II village in presence of local leaders and villagers . The new established village have a population of 117 with 16 family and 9 houses

Addressing the inaugural function Yayu urge upon the villagers maintain friendly with nature and love nature and avoid destroying the flora and fauna to protect the global warming.

She also appeal the villagers to avoid hunting and also avail the flagship programme of central and state government for better living.

The increase of population in the modern world has resulted the people to shift to other places for better facilities and livelihood. She said adding that it should not be at the cost of destruction of natural resource and flora and fauna for which our state is famous for presence of huge natural resources.

Kakoi PI Nabam Rokpu, HGB Tarak Pimi, GB Bake Tada, Nabam Tana, GPC KIpa Tayung, present and former PRI leaders, village elders and villagers and party leaders from Kimin and Kakoi circle among others were present on the occasion.