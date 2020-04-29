Arunachal: State govt arranged APST buses to evacuate stranded people from Capital region

Itanagar- State govt have arranged 27 APST buses for those stranded in the capital region to send back to their home districts and vice versa in phase-wise.

These buses will leave from Itanagar, near Ganga Market near Clock tower and ISBT, Lekhi. The buses at Clock tower will leave around 6:00 am while from ISBT the buses will leave at around 6:30 am.

While returning these buses will bring back those people stranded in districts to the state capital.

Informing this, Dani Salu said that the state government has decided to evacuate those stranded in capital region and do not have their own vehicle, in a phase-wise manner.

Click the link for online booking https://apsts.arunachal.gov.in/

“On a bus, with a total seat capacity of 30 only 15 will be allowed to sit while maintaining a social distancing order issued by MHA, ” said Salu.

He said that Station Superintendent, Itanagar Tuter Dulom, and Superintendent, ISBT Naharlagun Gyamar Tadap are coordinating the mass evacuation process.

Salu requested everyone to contact both officials regarding any confusion or questions related to the evacuation plan.

He further appealed those who had applied for e passes online to report to their designed bus departing point by sharp 5:30 am.

Salu asked everyone to cooperate with the arrangement made by the state government to ensure a smooth evacuation process.

The APST bus will only move the stations directly located without touching Assam route like Tawang, Bomdila, Pakke Kessang, Kra Daadi, Kamle, Koloriang, Lower Subansiri, West Kameng, Upper Subansiri, Nyapin and other places in the same route.

Salu however said we are in touch with Assam government and as and when we received nay clear cut information and guidelines from MHA we will arrange bus for rest parts of state including districts in Eastern part of Arunachal and other stations of other districts which are connected through Via Assam.