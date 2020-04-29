DC launches App for online registration of persons entering Tawang

Tawang- Deputy Commissioner Tawang Sang Phuntsok, launched an app developed by District Administration Tawang this evening from his office chamber. This app will be useful in online registration of persons entering Tawang.

Once the lockdown will be lifted the officials at entry gate will fill up the details of person on this app, which will be directly feed to server installed in district Headquarters, enabling the officials at Headquarters to have direct information on persons entering Tawang and its details.

With this, Tawang District administration has set one more step towards digitalization of official works, and this would also minimize the staff required for collection of information. Also the said information will be in real time basis at the District Emergency operation centre(DEOC).

The District Administration is planning to share this app with those officials engaged at check gate Jang, where details of every person entering Tawang are hitherto done manually. This app will also enable the other administrative centers and sub division of district to share their information directly to District Headquarters.

DC Sang Phuntsok, Launched the app in presence of Addl. DC Tawang Lobsang Tsering, DDMO Tawang Tsangpa Tashi and other officers.