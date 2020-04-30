Arunachal: More than 300 people stranded in capital region left for their destinations

Itanagar- Today more than 300 people stranded in capital region left for their respective destination. State govt has arranged 27 APSTS buses for their travel. These buses left for various destinations like Daporijo, Tawang, Bomdila, Kamle, Lower Subansiri, Koloriang etc.

The general manager of the APSTS Abu Tayeng who himself was overseeing the whole exercise informed that govt is working to look into the possibilities of similar service for the people of eastern Arunachal soon.

“Based on the latest guidelines issued by the MHA, the state govt will soon take a decision to start APSTS bus service for the people of eastern Arunachal stranded in capital region,” he said. Further he acknowledged that passengers faced some problem in online ticket booking .

For online ticket booking more than 16000 people has visited the APST site, and due to some network problem there may be problem in online ticket booking , but these issued will be improved soon, GM added.

Further he advised the passengers to carry own lunch box as most of the shops along the highway will remain close due to lockdown.

The secretary Transport Dani Salu who was also present made similar assurance to look into the concern raised by passengers and said that entire team of APSTS is working hard to help the people.

One passenger who was on the way to Dapirjo expressed happiness and thanked govt for the service but said online booking system needs improvement.

Itanagar APST Senior Superintendent, Tuter Dulom inform that on the rush of passengers we have deployed sufficient numbers of APST buses to various destination. 6 buses to various location of Upper Subansiri district, 3 bus to West Kameng, 2 Bus to Tawang, 1each to Koloriang and Pakke Kessang from Itanagar. While rest buses has beenorignaetd from ISBT.Lekhi Dulom added.

All the drivers and Conductors have been directed to maintain the social distancing among the passengers in the bus while wearing of mask have been made compulsory. Hand sanitizers has also been provided to all bus conductors for hands sanitization of all passengers. Dulom further added.