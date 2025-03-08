Arunachal: Lohit District Celebrates International Women’s Day 2025 with Theme “Accelerate Action”

TEZU- Lohit District celebrated as a part of Arunachal Rising Campaign and 10th Anniversary of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Celebrated International Women’s Day 2025 with an inspiring event centered around the theme “Accelerate Action.”

The event, organized by the District Administration in collaboration with the Department of Information and Public Relations (IPR), Women and Child Development, and Arunachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (ArSRLM), aimed to honor the contributions of women in society and promote their empowerment.

The program was graced by prominent dignitaries, including V Somanna, Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, who was the Chief Guest. Other notable guests included K.N. Damo, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Lohit; Thutan Jamba, Superintendent of Police (SP) Lohit; Angenlu Minin Chaitom, Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM) from Sunpura, as the Guest of Honour; and Sailu Bellai, Chairman of CALSOM, and Shibali Yun, Secretary of AMWWS, as special Guest.

On March 7th, the eve of International Women’s Day, the Department of IPR organized sports activities like Tug of War, Marathon Race etc, engaging the community and promoting physical well-being.

V Somanna, in his speech, emphasized the vital role of women in the development of society. He acknowledged the various government initiatives aimed at empowering women and highlighted that the government is working tirelessly to ensure that women have access to education, healthcare, and equal opportunities for growth and success. Earlier in the day Minister of State V Somanna inspected and visited various Centrally sponsored projects and schemes being implemented in the district before attending the program.

Guest of Honour, Angenlu Minin Chaitom, shared her personal journey, recounting the challenges she faced, particularly being married at a young age. Despite these difficulties, she persevered and embarked on an entrepreneurial journey, starting with a cinema hall. She urged young girls to focus on their education and career first, advising them not to marry early. “Every girl should dream big and establish her career before considering marriage,” she said, stressing the importance of self-reliance.

Sailu Bellai, Chairman of CALSOM, also spoke passionately about the importance of educating girls. She stressed that education is the key to achieving equality and empowering women, noting that girls must be encouraged by their parents to dream big and pursue their goals.

Bellai celebrated the strength and resilience of women, stating that they embody qualities such as love, compassion, patience, and perseverance—traits that have enabled them to thrive in every sphere of life. “Women today inspire each other and stand together, hand in hand,” she said, urging all women to support each other and work toward the collective upliftment of their communities.

The event also recognized the contributions of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), which play a crucial role in empowering women by promoting entrepreneurship and social welfare. These groups were acknowledged for their efforts in enhancing women’s roles within rural communities and for their significant contributions to social and economic development.

A special highlight of the event was a Cooking Competition, where women from various communities showcased their culinary skills. The competition celebrated traditional recipes while also promoting the importance of nutrition and healthy living.

The celebration of International Women’s Day in Lohit District served as a reminder of the importance of continuing efforts toward gender equality. It underscored that empowering women is essential for building a stronger and more inclusive society.

Through activities such as sports and the cooking competition, as well as powerful speeches from leaders, the event highlighted the need to accelerate action in support of women’s rights and their active participation in all areas of life. DIPRO