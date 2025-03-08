Arunachal: Women Shine on International Women’s Day in Namsai & Lekang

NAMSAI- International Women’s Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Namsai and Lekang Blocks under the theme “Accelerate Action: March Forward – From Promises to Progress.”

The events were organized by Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) in collaboration with NABARD, the Department of Women & Child Development, District Administration, and other stakeholders.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from women across the district. Key highlight of the event was a fashion show competition featuring women aged 50 and above dressed in their traditional attire. Mrs Binoda Longphoi was crowned as Mrs IWD-Namsai 2025, Suwathi Mantaw was the 1st runner up and Sumitra Mantaw as 2nd runner up.

In Namsai- Grand Celebration at Poi Pee Mau Ground

At Poi Pee Mau Ground, Namsai, ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, alongside Deputy Commissioner Shri C.R. Khampa, ADC, NABARD officials, and SHG members.

DC C.R. Khampa encouraged the women, assuring full support from the District Administration for their journey towards growth and prosperity.

The celebration was vibrant with cultural performances, traditional dances, and a skit on women empowerment by local resource persons.

Kamal Roy, AGM (DD), NABARD, spoke about various NABARD initiatives like MEDPs, LEDPs, SPDs, TDF, JIVA, and others that support women in entrepreneurship and livelihood enhancement.

ZPC Nang Urmila Mancheykhun highlighted the support provided through State Own Revenue (SOR), including the distribution of Usha sewing machines, incense stick-making machines, soap cases, and horticulture saplings like Arecanut, Cocoa, and Cinnamon. She assured continued support for SHGs and women’s welfare. The event concluded with a Gender Pledge against gender-based violence.

In Lekang- Mass Gathering at Joidam Ground, Mahadevpur,

A second grand celebration took place at Joidam Ground, Mahadevpur, Lekang, attended by 3,900 SHG members from 605 SHGs.

Chief Guest Kamal Roy, AGM (DD), NABARD, encouraged SHGs to follow the Panch Sutra and actively participate in Primary Level Federations, Cluster Level Federations, and Farmer Producer Organizations. He also emphasized NABARD’s role in credit-linked schemes of the Government of India and Arunachal Pradesh for women’s upliftment

Guest of Honor Suman Gosh, Chief Manager, PNB Dibrugarh Circle Office, highlighted the importance of financial literacy and insurance for SHGs. Special invitee CDPO Shila Namchoom spoke about the vital role of SHGs in community development, while Er. Taba John also attended as a special guest.

The event ended with a Gender Pledge, reaffirming commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Both celebrations truly showcased the strength and spirit of women, marking International Women’s Day as a day of joy, empowerment and action!