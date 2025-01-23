ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: CoSAAP Secretary Protocol, Tabia Abraham passes away

He has dedicated himself for the welfare of entire state government employees of the state till his last breath.

January 23, 2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: CoSAAP Secretary Protocol, Tabia Abraham passes away

ITANAGAR-  The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP), has deeply mourns the untimely demise of Tabia Abraham, Secretary Protocol, CoSAAP District Unit, Lower Subansiri and  Upper Division Clerk (UDC) in the office of Deputy Commissioner, Lower Subansiri District, who breathed last on 20th January, 2025 at Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), Naharlagun.

Born on 21st February, 1970, late Abraham joined State Govt. service in the year 1992 and presently, he was working as UDC in the office of Deputy Commissioner, Lower Subansiri District. He was a very sincere, disciplined and dedicated government employee.

Along with his colleagues, Lt. Abraham actively participated the historical CoSAAP movement of 2008-09 representing Lower Subansiri District Unit.

He has dedicated himself for the welfare of entire state government employees of the state till his last breath.

The funeral ceremony of Lt. Abraham was done at Kakoi village, Kimin on 21st January, 2025. Gonya Riba, Secretary General (CoSAAP) along with Marli Ingo, Secretary IPR paid last tribute on behalf of state government employees during the funeral ceremony.

The CoSAAP pray Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul in the heavenly abode. Standing in morale & emotional support in this hour of grief and sorrow, CoSAAP also pray Almighty to bestow enough courage and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.

CoSAAP also urge the state government, particularly the District Administration to render immediate relief services, including providing a compassionate appointment in Govt. job to the bereaved family member of Lt. Tabia abraham.

Last Updated: January 23, 2025
1 minute read

