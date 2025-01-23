Arunachal: Road Safety Awareness Campaign held in Pasighat

PASIGAT- Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) Pasighat has organized a road safety awareness campaign in collaboration with the Traffic police unit Pasighat and NSS Unit JN College Pasighat.

Every year many people lose their lives in road accidents in our country. The human cost is immeasurable as is the economic burden it puts on the families of the deceased/injured persons. In such a situation, a collective awakening to road safety is required.

Towards this objective, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Government of India is observing National Road Safety Month (NRSM) 2025 from 01st to 31st January 2025 to propagate the cause of safer roads for all.

The Indian Road Safety Campaign has been entrusted to lead road safety activities up to grassroots-level citizen involvement in road safety measures nationwide.

In this context, Nehru Yuva Kendra Pasighat an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Govt. of India under the auspices of MY Bharat has conducted a Road Safety Awareness Campaign from 17th to 23rd January 2025 in collaboration with the Traffic Police Department of Pasighat and the NSS unit of JN Collage Pasighat to foster awareness, community engagement, and educational outreach to promote road safety and reduce road traffic injuries with the participation of a 25 number of MY Bharat Youth Volunteers across the district.

Nehru Yuva Kendra Pasighat expressed its gratitude to all the officials of the Traffic Pollice Department Pasighat and all the My Bharat Volunteers for their voluntary participation in making the Road Safety Campaign a great success.

The organization remains committed to organizing more awareness campaigns of this kind to sensitize the common people of our nation to a safe road for every citizen of our country.