Arunachal Bullet Club Flags Off Historic K2K Ride, Linking India’s Easternmost and Westernmost Villages

KAHO VILLAGE ( Anjaw dist )- The Arunachal Bullet Club (ABC), the premier and oldest motorcycling club of Arunachal Pradesh and one of the oldest in India is riding from Kaho village of Arunachal Pradesh, the easternmost village in India to Koteshvar, Rann of Kutch, Gujarat the easternmost village in India, while introducing and promoting a new riding-tourist route (K2K).

Techi Tufan, the Chief of ABC informed the media that fifty riders from all over Arunachal Pradesh have registered to attend the 22nd Brotherhood of Bulleteers Motorcycling Consortium (BOBMC) Rider Mania at Gujarat from 31 January to 2nd February 2025. He further informed that the riders will ride for 15 days covering approximately 3,500 KMs.

He also stated that Arunachal Bullet Club (ABC) has always been silent ambassadors for tourism and promoting brotherhood and unity in diversity especially in Rider Mania representing Arunachal Pradesh for the last six consecutive years.

Speaking on the club’s broader vision, Tanung Jamoh, the Moderator of Federation of Arunachal Riders (FAR) which is a Federation of Nine Motorcycling Clubs of the state, while interacting with the media persons informed, “Our vision is to host the prestigious 23rd BOBMC Rider Mania 2026 in Arunachal Pradesh under the Banner of Arunachal Bullet Club.

This event, with an expected participation of over 5,000 riders and other participants from across the globe, will not only showcase our state’s unparalleled beauty and culture but also provide a significant boost to tourism, media visibility and economic activity.”

Adding to the excitement, Rakhe Agam, the club’s renowned lady rider affectionately known as the “Iron Lady” in the riding fraternity, shared her pride as Coordinator of the Lady Riders of ABC, “I, as the Coordinator of lady riders of ABC take pride to inform that a record eleven lady riders including a few pillions are riding all the way to Gujarat. This will be a historic ride, never attempted before”.

The ride was flagged off from Kaho on 18 January 2025 by Brig. Jaspreet Singh,16 Bihar Regiment, informed Tadar Thomas, the Vice Chief (Protocol).

He also added that the team from Kaho was led by Sanjay Nath, the VC (Admin) of ABC and they will be joined by other riders at Itanagar and Shillong led by Nabam Rana and Chetan Mehra respectively.