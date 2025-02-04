Train Accident: Two goods trains collide in UP’s Fatehpur dist, no casualties reported

Train Accident- A train accident occurred in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, involving two goods trains. One goods train collided with a stationary goods train near Pambhipur, between Shujaatpur and Rusalabad railway stations, early on February 4, 2025.

The incident led to the derailment of the guard coach and engine of the stationary train. According to reports, the accident might have happened because one train overshot a red signal or due to human error.

No casualties were reported, but at least one loco pilot sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital. The accident disrupted the up line, and rescue and relief operations were promptly initiated to clear the corridor.

The collision happened at around 4.30 am on February 4 between the Shujaatpur and Rusalabad railway stations after one driver likely overshot the red signal, as per a Times of India report.

This accident adds to the series of train accidents in India, highlighting ongoing concerns regarding railway safety, signal systems, and human error.