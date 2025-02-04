Arunachal: RGUSU urges Education Minister to introduce Mass Comm & Psychology programs in state colleges

ITANAGAR- The Rajiv Gandhi University Students’ Union (RGUSU) today submitted a memorandum to Education Minister P. D Sona, urging the introduction of Mass Communication and Psychology subjects in Arunachal Pradesh University (APU), Pasighat and government colleges across the state.

The union submitted the memorandum during the Minister’s visit to RGU as the chief guest for the university’s 42nd Foundation Day celebrations.

The RGUSU highlighted the increasing demand for skilled professionals in both fields and emphasized the crucial role these subjects play in individual well-being and societal development.

The union pointed out the success of the existing Mass Communication and Psychology departments at RGU but stressed the need for wider access to these programs, particularly at the undergraduate level and in government colleges.

“The absence of undergraduate programs in Mass Communication in government colleges creates a significant barrier for aspiring students,” the memorandum stated, further noting that neighboring states already offer diverse programs in this field. The RGUSU argued that introducing comprehensive Mass Communication programs would contribute to the growth of a vibrant media sector within Arunachal Pradesh.

Regarding Psychology, the RGUSU emphasized the limited availability of programs and the resulting shortage of mental health professionals. They stressed the subject’s relevance across various sectors, including education, healthcare, and social work, and argued that its introduction would improve mental health awareness and access to services within the state.

The RGUSU also requested adequate budgetary provisions, infrastructure support, and the recruitment of qualified faculty for the successful implementation of these programs.

In addition to the academic requests, the RGUSU also sought financial support from the Minister for infrastructure development of the union office and other initiatives undertaken by the student body.

Following the submission of the memorandum, Minister Sona assured the RGUSU that he would carefully study the matter and look into their requests.

He acknowledged the importance of these subjects and assured the students that their concerns would be given due consideration.

The Minister commended the RGUSU for raising pertinent issues related to the development of higher education in the state.