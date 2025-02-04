Arunachal: Health Minister Inaugurates Integrated Mega Specialty Health Camp at Doimukh

DOIMUKH- Minister for Health and family welfare, Biyuram Wahge, inaugurated the Integrated Mega Specialty Health Camp at the District Hospital campus in Doimukh on Tuesday.

During the event, the minister emphasized the importance of broadening the scope of Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities to create awareness on life threatening diseases and good health practices .

He highlighted key points such as organizing health camps in all districts to identify prevalent diseases and adopt strategic methods to combat them; Raising awareness about cancer and maximizing the use of social media for health campaigns and prioritizing the availability and functionality of medical equipment.

Wahge also addressed the roles and responsibilities of doctors and nurses, underscoring their importance in delivering quality healthcare services.

Nabam Vivek, MLA Doimukh expressed concerns about the district hospital, which was notified long ago but is yet to become fully functional. He requested the Minister to provide all necessary assistance to expedite the hospital’s operational readiness.

Dr. Marbom Basar, Program Director, Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) shared insights about the National AIDS Control Program (NACP) Phase 5, which is set to conclude in 2026. He highlighted the implementation of the Sampoorna Suraksha strategy, initiated in districts like Papum Pare, East Kameng, and Lower Dibang Valley as part of the first phase.

This comprehensive strategy includes counseling, testing, care, and linkages to antiretroviral therapy (ART) for targeted groups. Dr. Basar stressed the importance of adopting socially acceptable behaviour and noted that the prevention of HIV relies heavily on behavioural changes.

He further mentioned a surge in HIV cases across Arunachal Pradesh during 2022-2023 and emphasized that stigmatization remains a significant barrier in society.

WHO Consultant Nidhi Sumnyan spoke about the “100 Days Intensified TB Campaign,” focusing on eradicating tuberculosis through targeted efforts.

Dr. Riken Rina, DHS provided additional insights during the event, supporting the initiatives aimed at strengthening the state’s healthcare system.

The Minister also launched the 100-day Intensified TB campaign and distributed food baskets to adopted TB patients.

A total of 230 patients benefited from the camp, which provided specialized services in Medicine, Surgery, Gynecology, Orthopedics, Chest, Eye, ENT, Pediatrics, Dermatology, and AYUSH. Screenings for NCD, TB, HIV, and Hepatitis were also conducted.

Among others DC Papum Pare Jiken Bomjen, DMO Dr. Reena Ronya, SDO Doimukh Kipa Raja and HoDs attended the event.