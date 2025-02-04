ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Health Minister Inaugurates Integrated Mega Specialty Health Camp at Doimukh

A total of 230 patients benefited from the camp, which provided specialized services in Medicine,.............

Last Updated: February 4, 2025
2 minutes read
Arunachal: Health Minister Inaugurates Integrated Mega Specialty Health Camp at Doimukh

DOIMUKH-  Minister for Health and family welfare, Biyuram Wahge, inaugurated the Integrated Mega Specialty Health Camp at the District Hospital campus in Doimukh on Tuesday.

During the event, the minister emphasized the importance of broadening the scope of Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities to create awareness on life threatening diseases and good health practices .

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

He highlighted key points such as organizing health camps in all districts to identify prevalent diseases and adopt strategic methods to combat them; Raising awareness about cancer and maximizing the use of social media for health campaigns and prioritizing the availability and functionality of medical equipment.

Also Read- Study reveals, Arunachal Pradesh lost 110 glaciers in 32 years

Wahge also addressed the roles and responsibilities of doctors and nurses, underscoring their importance in delivering quality healthcare services.

Nabam Vivek, MLA Doimukh expressed concerns about the district hospital, which was notified long ago but is yet to become fully functional. He requested the Minister to provide all necessary assistance to expedite the hospital’s operational readiness.

Dr. Marbom Basar, Program Director, Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) shared insights about the National AIDS Control Program (NACP) Phase 5, which is set to conclude in 2026. He highlighted the implementation of the Sampoorna Suraksha strategy, initiated in districts like Papum Pare, East Kameng, and Lower Dibang Valley as part of the first phase.

Also Read- FIR against Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent contestant Jessy Nabam over derogatory remarks on Arunachal Pradesh people

This comprehensive strategy includes counseling, testing, care, and linkages to antiretroviral therapy (ART) for targeted groups. Dr. Basar stressed the importance of adopting socially acceptable behaviour and noted that the prevention of HIV relies heavily on behavioural changes.

He further mentioned a surge in HIV cases across Arunachal Pradesh during 2022-2023 and emphasized that stigmatization remains a significant barrier in society.

WHO Consultant Nidhi Sumnyan spoke about the “100 Days Intensified TB Campaign,” focusing on eradicating tuberculosis through targeted efforts.

Also Read- Travel Ten must-visit places in Arunachal Pradesh

Dr. Riken Rina, DHS provided additional insights during the event, supporting the initiatives aimed at strengthening the state’s healthcare system.

The Minister also launched the 100-day Intensified TB campaign and distributed food baskets to adopted TB patients.

A total of 230 patients benefited from the camp, which provided specialized services in Medicine, Surgery, Gynecology, Orthopedics, Chest, Eye, ENT, Pediatrics, Dermatology, and AYUSH. Screenings for NCD, TB, HIV, and Hepatitis were also conducted.

Among others DC Papum Pare Jiken Bomjen, DMO Dr. Reena Ronya, SDO Doimukh Kipa Raja and  HoDs attended the event.

Tags
Last Updated: February 4, 2025
2 minutes read

Related Articles

Arunachal: CoSAAP extends congratulations to Insp. Minli Geyi, and Constable Jimkam Khomrang on receiving State Gold Medal

Arunachal: CoSAAP extends congratulations to Insp. Minli Geyi, and Constable Jimkam Khomrang on receiving State Gold Medal

Arunachal: Leparada Mentor Secretary Hage Tari chaired review meeting

Arunachal: Leparada Mentor Secretary Hage Tari chaired review meeting

Arunachal: 15 shops gutted as massive fire breaks out in a market in Anjawa’s Hayuliang town

Arunachal: 15 shops gutted as massive fire breaks out in a market in Anjawa’s Hayuliang town

Arunachal: Value Addition and Fruit Processing Training for Nenu SHG Members held at Nenuliang

Arunachal: Value Addition and Fruit Processing Training for Nenu SHG Members held at Nenuliang

Arunachal: District Level Monitoring Committee Meeting Held in Tawang

Arunachal: District Level Monitoring Committee Meeting Held in Tawang

Arunachal: District Legal Services Authority Organizes Legal Awareness Program in Medo Village

Arunachal: District Legal Services Authority Organizes Legal Awareness Program in Medo Village

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates Arunachal Yuva Samanvay in Aalo

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Inaugurates Arunachal Yuva Samanvay in Aalo

Arunachal: Training on Integrated Farming Systems Concludes at CHF Pasighat

Arunachal: Training on Integrated Farming Systems Concludes at CHF Pasighat

Arunachal: ASF meeting with Saint Claret College Ziro

Arunachal: ASF meeting with Saint Claret College Ziro

Arunachal: Khandu admitted, Rumgong region of Siang district remains underdeveloped

Arunachal: Khandu admitted, Rumgong region of Siang district remains underdeveloped

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button