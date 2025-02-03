Arunachal: Mutchu Mithi inaugurates Zero Hunting signage of Aohali village

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- While attending as a Chief Guest in the 56th Reh Festival celebration of Idu community of Mishmi tribe of Aohali village under Mebo Sub-Division today, Roing MLA, Mutchu Mithi inaugurated a beautiful signage-cum-welcome gate of Zero Hunting just besides the village’s national highway amidst the presence of Mebo MLA, Oken Tayeng along with Guest of Honour, Pasighat East MLA, Tapi Darang, Mariyang-Geku MLA, Oni Panyang, ADC Mebo, Sibo Passing and hosts of officers, public leaders and general public of Aohali village.

Appreciating the initiative of Aohali village under the Eco-Clean Mebo Mission led by local MLA Oken Tayeng as Patron and Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Mebo Sub-Division, Sibo Passing as mission Chairman, Roing MLA-cum-Advisor to Home Minister and Education Minister, Mutchu Mithi deeply admired the declaration of the village and its jurisdiction free from hunting activities in order to protect and balance the forests and wildlife in the region.

Also Read- Prem Camdir Tallong of Pakke Kessang Honored with Yuva Bharat Gaurav Samman

“This was a very happy opportunity for me to have unveiled the Zero hunting signage/welcome gate here in Aohali village while attending the Reh festival celebration. Especially, this is a very good initiative ‘Zero Hunting’ taken up by the Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng and team ECMM, as we have been living amidst the forests and wildlife since our ancestral eras and our traditions and customs emanated from these, we need to protect and preserve our natural resources while maintaining the cleanliness for tourism promotion here. With Oken Tayeng having taken over the command of MLA who is also a member of the national tourism advisory council, I hope and believe many more developments and progress will take place here”, added Mithi.

While Oken Tayeng said that the initiative of the Zero Hunting declaration of Aohali village is a collective effort from the people of Aohali village and the entire team of ECMM led by ADC Mebo, Sibo Passing and others. “This idea of zero hunting is to create a value of our area and our natural heritage, create some good tourist attractions here, and I deeply appreciate the people of Aohali village for taking up a bold announcement to declare zero hunting in the village jurisdiction this year.

Also Read- Travel to Ten must-visit places in Arunachal Pradesh

We really need to value their commitment and through this signage of zero hunting the idea is to profess our commitment and initiative for conservation and creates tourism assets and we are very fortunate to have Muthu Mithi who is a one of the most progressive and visionary legislator as per me in the state and we are lucky to have him here today to unveil the signage/welcome gate. This is just a beginning and we need to go a long-long way of taking up more such initiatives”, added Tayeng.

Later speaking in the Reh festival gathering in the village community hall after inspecting the Primary school and hoisting the festival flag, Pasighat East MLA, Tapi Darang and Mariyang-Geku MLA, Oni Panyang also expressed their appreciations to the people of Aohali village for declaring the village as zero hunting village to protect and conserve the forests and wildlife. Four French tourists who were visiting the Aohali village said that they loved visiting the village and loved the food and good hospitality shown to them.

On behalf of people of Aohali village, the Reh festival celebration committee President, Heku Umbrey also expressed his thankfulness to all the MLAs and other visiting dignitaries for supporting the initiative of Aohali village.