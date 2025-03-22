Arunachal: Indian Army Sets Up Computer Training Lab in Jangda

JANGDA- In a significant step towards empowering the future generation through digital literacy, the Indian Army, under Operation Sadbhavana, has established a state-of-the-art Computer Training Lab at Government Upper Primary School, Jangda, located in Thingbu Circle of Jang Sub-Division, Arunachal Pradesh.

This initiative aims to integrate computer literacy into the learning curriculum of students in this remote village, equipping them with essential digital skills for the future. The project has provided the school with six computer sets, two printers, one projector with a screen, a classroom speaker system, and three bookshelves, ensuring a comprehensive and interactive learning environment.

Speaking on the occasion, the Indian Army officer congratulated the School Management Committee and encouraged students to fully utilize the newly established facility.

He emphasized the importance of digital education in building a skilled and self-reliant youth, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Digital India.’

The event witnessed the participation of School Teacher In-charge Sang Dorjee, Gaon Burah, School Management Committee members, and local villagers, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Indian Army for this noble gesture. They appreciated the Army’s unwavering support not only in securing the borders but also in fostering education and development in the region.

This initiative under Operation Sadbhavana underscores the Indian Army’s commitment to nation-building and community development, ensuring that even the remotest corners of the country are included in India’s digital transformation journey.