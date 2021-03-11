Arunachal: Repairing works of Borpani bridge on Pachin river going on, ADM and Highway engineer inspected 

NAHARLAGUN- The additional district magistrate (ADM) Talo Potom along with executive engineer (EE) PWD Highway Nani Tath inspected the progress of repairing cum maintenance and strengthening of Barapani Bridge over river Pachin here on Thursday. The contractor of the maintenance work were also present.

Talking to press the EE Nani Tath informed that the maintenance of the bridge has been taken up based on the suggestion made by a consultant Nector Consultant who inspected the bridge last year. Advice and guidance was also taken from the PWD Chief Engineer (Drawing and design) Atop Lego.

The ministry sanctioned fund and tender was awarded for 2.9 crore for the purpose,” informed EE. He said the bridge is 36 year old and after proper rehabilitation it will serve the capital for many more years

The ADM Talo Potom said the government is worried about traffic congestion arising out of ongoing repairing of Barapani Bridge and four lane road construction work in Itanagar Township and a diversion plan has been prepared by capital administration by restricting all types of vehicular movement on the bridge in night hours so that the repairing and maintenance work are taken up during night hours.

“Government is very worried. It is being monitored at Chief Secretary level. The security is being provided to wherever it is needed to ensure that work is not being disturbed,” said Potom. He appealed to the public to cooperate with authorities in the greater interest of the state.

The contractor of bridge Techi Tama of the Tama fabrication informed that the maintenance work at Barapani Bridge will be completed by April 6. “Because of continuous flow of traffic the work has been slowed down. Therefore we have sought help from the district administration to control the flow of traffic so that work is not hampered,” he said.