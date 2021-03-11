Itanagar: DC ICR orders to remove off-road parked vehicles from roadside

ITANAGAR- The Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner, Komkar Dulom had order for removal of all unattended and off-road vehicles parked permanently on national highway, state highway and sector roads of itanagar capital region. Informed ADM and CEO Talo Potom.

Even inspite of notice and circular issued by Capital Deputy Commissioner on 5th and 26th October, 2020, it has been observed that several such vehicles are still lying in sector roads, arterial roads and even on state and national highway in capital region. ADM said.

After direction issued by the Capital administration we have executed the order on several occasion and has lifted several unattended and offroad vehicles parked permanently on all the national highway, state highway and sector roads of Itanagar capital region. ADM said

The drive will continue further and therefore once again it is requested that if such vehicles are not removed from the scene, action will be taken against the defaulters who so ever may be and administration will not be held responsible. ADM added.

It is to mention that these unused, damaged, unattended and offroads vehicles not only occupy important space of the road and roadside parking area but also obstructing the free flow the movement of vehicles.