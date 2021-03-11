Arunachal: Social audit is the audit by the villagers, for the villagers- DC Tawang

TAWANG- Two days District level sensitization training programme on Social Audit for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj functionaries and Zila Parishad members of Tawang District began this morning in the conference hall of DC office Tawang.

Lobsang Tsetan PD, DRDA Tawang conveyed welcome to all the participants while S.W.Bagang, Asst. Director(RD&NRM) who is also the course coordinator of the programme in his address informed about the importance of Social Audits.

Speaking on Social Audit during its inaugural session DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok said, Social audit is the audit by the villagers, this provides a platform for the villagers to share their opinion on projects implemented in their village and its utility, it also gives an opportunity to rectify the projects as per the requirement of a village.

He further added that Tawang District probably has best social audit reports in last two years, but there is always scope for better and more improvements. He appealed the ZPMs and PRI Leaders to motivate and create awareness among the villagers to increase agricultural products by properly utilizing the government schemes as per the requirement of grass root level farmers.

We should be able to produce surplus agricultural production, so that we can supply our surplus production to defence personnel, villagers should focus on sustainable development for continuous income he added.

Zila Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu, conveyed his gratitude to SIRD Officers for conducting training in Tawang. He further appealed all to work as a unit for the better development of society in particular and state and nation in general. The Inaugural session was followed by Technical session.