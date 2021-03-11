Arunachal: 138 Bn CRPF distributes Solar LED Lantern to 55 poor families

PALIN- The 138 BN CRPF, Palin Outpost distributed Solar LED Lantern to 55 numbers of needy and poor families under its Civic Action Programme at a simple function organised here today.

The Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, Kra Daadi, Circle Officer, DIPRO and the Platoon Commander distributed the lantern on behalf of the CRPF Battalion, Palin.

Higio Tala, Deputy Commissioner, Kra Daadi appreciated the CRPF Team for their initiative and hoped that it would go a long way in building better relationships between them and the general public.

He asked the villagers to take proper care of the distributed solar lanterns. It would prove handy in times of power outages especially for students preparing for their examinations, he added.