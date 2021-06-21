ABK raises concern over mentioning of Arunachal’s Kimin as Assam’s parts, demands enquiry

PASIGHAT (By- Maksam Tayeng )- In view of erroneous mentioning of Arunachal Pradesh’s Kimin as part of Assam by BRO during the inaugural ceremony of Kimin to Potin road by Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, the Adi Ba:né Kébang (ABK) has also raised strong concern about the erroneous statement terming Kimin, one of the oldest administrative headquarter of Arunachal Pradesh in Papumpare district as a part of Assam on Friday.

As per record Kimin has been established as base superintendent headquarter long back during the British rule to administer the entire erstwhile undivided Subansiri belt and now, it is an independent ADC headquarter in Papumpare of Arunachal Pradesh, stated ABK in a press release today.

It is also learned that protocol and security arrangement was entrusted to handle by Assam during the programme, whereas, the event took place in BRO Complex, Kimin in Papumpare district which is very much within Arunachal Pradesh.

The construction work of the road took place from Kimin to Potin wholly inside Arunachal Pradesh and also the beneficiaries of the project are the people of Arunachal Pradesh. If not clarified and corrected properly, this is detrimental and will mislead the impression of both the states of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam as it involves territorial integrity, quoted ABK

Since both the states are already sharing a disputed boundary, ABK demand that the state government should constitute a thorough enquiry for this serious lapses and responsibility be fixed upon the concerned officer or officials for the gross mistake, resented ABK, the apex & appellate body of the Adis.

Meanwhile, it is learned that the mentioning of Arunachal Pradesh’ Kimin as Billgarh of Assam was solely done to evade Chinese objection over the project and union minister’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh. However, people of Arunachal Pradesh are not in the mood to receive this excuse as people of this frontier state are extremely patriotic and think that New Delhi shouldn’t succumb to any Chinese objection.

Such mistake or intention of naming part of Arunachal as part of Assam is rather likely to create more misunderstanding between both the states as both the states have often faced off border disputes at times. Instead of doing or creating such mistake between the states, it would have been better for New Delhi to strongly face the Chinese objection if there any, as it is ground fact that Arunachal Pradesh is a part of India, not of China.

Such loose and China fearing step of union government would rather give China more ground to intensify claim over Arunachal Pradesh about which people of this frontier state has always been opposing tooth and nail since long ago.