Arunachal: DECTE Pasighat fraternity observes IYD while observing 51st death anniversary of late Dr. Daying Ering

PASIGHAT- Along with the rest of the country, the International Yoga Day was also observed by the fraternity of the Daying Ering College of Teacher Education, Pasighat today while also observing the 51st death anniversary of Late Dr. Daying Ering who was the first Union Minister from the state (the then NEFA) by paying floral tribute at his graveyard and statues.

The programme began with a shradhanjali/floral tribute at the cemetery of Lt. Daying Ering with flowers and wreaths, which was followed with homage at his statue at the higher region area with the garlanding of his statue and the lighting of 51 candles led by Prof. Dhruba Jyoti Taid, HoD of the college symbolizing the 51st death anniversary.

A short meaningful meet was also organized at the college premises where notably Prof Dhruba Taid and Dr.A.K. Jha, Assistant Professor, dept of Chemistry, Jawaharlal Nehru college Pasighat among other speakers remembered Late D. Ering as being a philanthropist and architect of modern Arunachal Pradesh and also deliberated on his contributions to education and to the society as a whole.

It is worth mentioning here that late Dr Daying Ering had chaired the Ering Commission which heavily influenced the country’s Panchayati raj system which is still in place with strong local self governance. It consists of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) through which the self-government of villages is realized. They are tasked with economic development, strengthening social justice and implementation of Central and State Government Schemes including those 29 subjects listed in the Eleventh Schedule.