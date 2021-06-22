Arunachal: Tamen Bailey Bridge Collapse, NES  Kamle Dist Unit seek High Level Enquiry

RAGA- The Nyishi Elite Society, Kamle Unit has submitted a representation to the Deputt Commissioner regarding the recent damage of the Tamen Bailey Bridge.

They have strong resented on the the 3rd damage after the inauguration last year, citing that public of many districts has been suffering because of that as it is the lifeline of the many districts.

Also, it has also questioned that if executive order was passed for prohibition of full body pokland or heavy body trucks crossing the bridge in one piece or over the limit weight, why it was not complied with?

And, it also questioned the implementation of the executive order by Superintendent of Police, Raga and Circle Officer. It has also strictly condemned the construction agencies and PWD Highway Ziro Division for not deputing any personnel. The totality in which resulting in the third collapse just within a year.

It also requested the DC to constitute High Level Enquiry Committee to dig out the reason behind the certainty of collapse everytime harassing the commuters and the public.