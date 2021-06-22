Arunachal: Woman drug peddler arrested by Anti Drugs Squad team of Tirap Police

KHONSA : Anti Drugs Squad team of Tirap Police arrested one woman drug peddler, who is the main supplier of drugs at Deomali area and she also supply getting at Khonsa.

After getting information about that woman, Kardak Riba SP Tirap directed a police team to proceed the Deomali.

when the Tirap Police led by Inspr Wangngoi Kamhua and SI Ongsa Rongrang accompanied by Executive Magistrate Miss Ripi Doni, reached to the location, the peddling of drugs was going on.

The team raided the suspected location near PWD Inspection Bungalow Deomali and apprehended red handed one drug peddler namely W. Ajang and recovered suspected Heroin and cash(proceed in drug sale) etc.

During the interrogation W. Ajang revealed the name of the lady drug dealer at Deomali and lead the team to her house located at Batey Colony, Deomali. On reaching the house of the suspected drug supplier it was revealed that her name is Smti Y. Boi.

The house of Smti Y. Boi was searched thoroughly in presence of Executive Magistrate Miss Ripi Doni and Jurisdictional executive magistrate Balban Kamlo and recovered suspected Heroin and cash.

From both the peddler police recovered a total 49.76 grms of Heroin, Cash Rs 6580/-, 2 pipes used for consumption/inhaling drugs, one ATM Card and one Mobile phone.

The bursting of drug peddling rackets runed by Mrs Y.Boi have created a major setback for the drug rackets in the area, SP Riba, added.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against arrested peddlers.