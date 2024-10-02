ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

These events focused on key themes such as the Gram Panchayat Development Plan..........

Arunachal: Special Gram Sabha held at Nirjuli and Ganga Batt for Unnat Bharat Abhiyan

YUPIA-   A special Gram Sabhas were conducted at Nirjuli Gram Panchayat and Ganga Batt Gram Panchayat in Papum Pare District as part of the People’s Plan Campaign under the Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA).

These events focused on key themes such as the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), “My Village, My Plan,” water conservation, tree plantation, cleanliness, and sustainable rural development.

The North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology  (NERIST) Nirjuli serving as the Regional Coordinating Institute, played a significant role in the program, with active participation from students across various educational fields.

The students engaged with villagers (gramins), offering insights and learning from the community’s experiences, thereby fostering engagement between academia and rural development.

The resource persons included Dr. T. Patel, Associate Professor at NERIST, who emphasized the role of technology in addressing rural challenges and promoting sustainable village development with minimal environmental impact.

Another key speaker, Sujit Kumar, a consultant with the State Institute of Rural Development (SIRD) in Itanagar, discussed the importance of the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP), the Panchayat Development Index (PDI), and technical approaches for achieving local sustainable development goals.

During interaction, a special focus was placed on agricultural tools and improving the marketing and packaging of post-agricultural products.

By introducing modern tools and enhancing packaging techniques, villagers were encouraged to adopt methods that would not only increase productivity but also elevate their livelihood income and promote entrepreneurship within the community.

Simultaneously, Gram Sabhas were held across all Gram Panchayats in Papum Pare District, including Mahila Sabhas (Women’s Assemblies) and Baal Sabhas (Children’s Assemblies), ensuring the participation of women and children in discussions on village development.

Participants received plants under the initiative “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,” promoting environmental sustainability while honoring motherhood and nature.During the Gram Sabhas, pledges were taken on the 1) Swachhta Sapath (Cleanliness Pledge), Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (Drug-Free India Campaign) Fit India Movement, promoting a healthy and active lifestyle.

Elders aged 75 years and above were invited as honored guests to share their experiences regarding village development and the preservation of traditional values.

These elders contributed valuable insights, guiding younger generations on the importance of upholding traditional values alongside modern development efforts.

As part of the Swachh Bharat Diwas, there was a strong emphasis on cleanliness drives and raising awareness about the importance of hygiene and sanitation in rural areas.

Community members actively participated in cleaning public spaces, reinforcing the collective responsibility for maintaining cleanliness.

