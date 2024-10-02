ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Addressing the gathering, ZPM Longchan narrated how his village Kaimoi became the cleanest village.............

Arunachal: Swachhata Hi Seva fortnight culminates at Longding

LONGDING- The Swachhata Hi Seva fortnight program concluded today at Longding headquarters. Rajiv Wangsa ZPM Longchan graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and distributed prizes to winners of Swachhata Hi Seva Marathon, Essay and Poster writing competition.

Commendation certificate was also distributed to Officials, Safai Karmacharies and volunteers who have relentlessly contributed for making the fortnight program a grand success. A compost pit at was also inaugurated by the Chief Guest at Government Secondary School Longding.

Meanwhile, Bekir Nyorak DC Longding and Kak Nabam EE UD & Housing Longding division received the Certificate of Achievement as Longding was adjudged as the best and second best performing district in ‘Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivir’ and ‘Swachhata Lakshit Ekayi’ i.e. CTUs transformation categories.

Further Potai Wangsu SBM ambassador DUDA Longding was presented with certificate of appreciation for his valuable contribution as official media person. The certificates were handed over by Governor and Chief Minister of State respectively at Itanagar.

Also Read- Make ‘Swachhata’ a way of Life; Arunachal CM

Addressing the gathering, ZPM Longchan narrated how his village Kaimoi became the cleanest village of the Longding district and highlighted the pivotal role played by women group.

Praising the ability of women associations, he appealed the representatives of APWWS Longding unit to initiate a pan district cleanliness drive and assured his full support to make Longding the cleanest district of the state.

The program was attended by Mirpe Tato, ADC Longding, Head of Offices, Officers and Officials of various line departments, CBOs, Students, Youths and Media Persons.

