Arunachal: Valedictory function of Poshan Pakhwada held at Longding

LONGDING- The Department of Women and Child Development, Arunachal Pradesh celebrated the Poshan Pakhwada from 16th to 31st March’21 all across the state with the rest of the country under POSHAN Abhiyaan.

Various activities were conducted like Community Based Events, Home Visits, Poshan Workshop/Seminar, Nutritious Recipe & cooking contest, Kitchen Garden, Stories/ Drawing Competition, Mothers Group Meeting, Poshan Mela, Local Leader Meeting, Cooperative/Federation, Poshan Rally&Walk, Webinar, Youth Group Meeting, Haat Bazaar Activities, Cycle Rally, DAY-NRLM SHG Meet, Nukkadnatak/Folk Shows and Prabhat Faree. Total of 1,19,134 people participated all across Arunachal Pradesh as per the upload into dashboard meant for recording activities.

To conclude this two-weeklong celebration, a valedictory function of Poshan Pakhwada was organized by Department of Women and Child Development at Longding today to felicitate and distribute Commendation certificates to the field functionaries and Anganwadi workers who worked tirelessly and sincerely during Poshan Pakhwada 2021.

The closing program began with plantation of fruit bearing trees at Luaksim-I Anganwadi Centre, ICDS project Kanubari, Longding district by the dignitaries as a part of food forestry. The formal program started with administration of Poshan Song by the team of ICDS Project Longding followed by welcome address by Smt. Hacham Bangsia, Dy. Director WCD.

Smt. T.P. Loyi, Director WCD the Chief Guest on the occasion, gave the keynote address and stressed on the importance of grassroot level participation for proper nutrition of women and child. She lauded Food Forestry and Poshan Vatika (Nutri garden) being promoted in Poshan Pakhwada 2021 as key innovations. She motivated the grassroots Anganwadi workers to work diligently on various programs under Poshan Abhiyaan. She reiterated the importance of elected Panchayat Raj Leaders as influencers for these social goals.

Bani Lego, DC Longding spoke on the importance of nutrition and appreciated the WCD deptt. for spreading awareness about nutrition. He also appealed to the menfolk to help the family for this cause.

Dakli Gara, EAC cum District Panchayat Development Officer(DPDO), promised to make nutrition as discussion point in gram panchayat.

The programme also saw the distribution of LPG cylinder and stove in order to save the Anganwadi workers and helpers from harmful exposure of the smoke from chula and maintain hygiene in Anganwadi Centers.

The State Nodal Officer Poshan Abhiyaan, Shri Dorjee K Thungon, spoke about the main focus of Poshan Pakhwada 2021 which was on addressing nutritional challenges through innovations like Food Forestry and organizing Poshan Panchayat involving members of PRIs for generating awareness on topics like malnutrition prevalence, Poshan Vatika, identification of SAM/MAM children and its management.

The ZPM Longding Shri Jehai Wangsu requested the field functionaries of the department to render the service to the public diligently in his speech.

The program was also attended by ZPM Pumao Smt Chajut Wangsu, ZPM Chubam Smt. Ngamjen Wangpan, Officers of Converging department like Heath and Family Welfare, PHE, Agriculture, etc and Anganwadi workers, other officials and public.