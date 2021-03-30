Arunachal: AAPLU and APB&OCWWB organsied awareness camp for workers community

BASAR- All Arunachal Pradesh Labour Union (AAPLU) women wing in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh Building and other construction workers welfare Board ( APB&OCWWB ) organised an awareness cum medical check-up at Basar in Leparada district on Tuesday for the welfare of the workers community.

More than 500 members of workers community from various works department and organised and unorganized sector of Leparada district took part in this awareness camp.

Addressing the gathering APB&OCWWB Chairman and Talhia MLA Nyato Dukam said that “There are several scheme and welfare programme being launched by the board for the welfare of the workers who are registered with board. in order to avail these benefits workers need to first registered themselves with the board. He said.

I have been touring several district specially the newly created district like Kamle, Si Yomi, Leparada only to create awareness among the workers so that they should get well aware of the benefits facility which they should get. He said.

The Chairman informed that very soon a Registering Officer along with supporting staff will be posted in all the district to help out the labourers.

“I came here personally not only to create awareness but to ensure that every labourer gets their rights,” the Chairman said.

Basar MLA Gokar Basar while lauding the Initiative of the labour board said that ” Without labour no development would be possible and for which the labour board has been constituted with 1 % cess collection for welfare of workers community through various welfare measures and schemes. Basar said

AAPLU President Dana Tadu in his speech also appeal all section of worker community either from organised or unorganized sector to registered their name and get benefit from the board.

AAPLU Women Wing President Mode Nylling, AAPLU Leparada district President Motu Riram, Secretary Minjo Basar, Awareness and motivational speech were delivered by all the speakers.

Leparada Deputy commissioner Duli Kamduk, HoDs, public leaders and social workers among other were present on the occasion.