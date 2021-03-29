Arunachal: Pasighat police arrests a burglar, seizes LPG cylinders, TVs, Laptops etc

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Achieving a major breakthrough in connection with Pasighat PS Case No. 23/2021 U/S 457/380 IPC dated 1st March 2021 based on the repeated burglary cases from various locations of the township of Pasighat in the last 2 months, the Pasighat Police today arrested one Mon Bahadur Dorjee and seized total of 10 LPG Cylinders, 2 TVs, 2 HCL Laptops, 1 Micromax tablet, 1 oven and 1 dry iron from his possession.

During police interrogation, alleged arrested thief Mon Bahadur Dorjee has admitted the offense of having stolen several LPG cylinders, TVs, Laptops etc from various locations of Pasighat township, informed Otu Gao, Officer-in-Charge, Pasighat Police Station this evening. As per his confessional statements, the seizures and recovery of various stolen items were done and further investigation is on to nab his other accomplices, added Gao.

Alleged accused thief Dorjee, 28 years, son of Jeet Bahadur Dorjee originally hails from Bokabil village of Sotiya Biswanath Chari-ali under Sonitpur district of Assam and he has been carrying out burglary activities at Pasighat township from last couple of months and due which many people had reported about lost of LPG cylinders, TVs, Laptop, Mobile Phones etc, informed Sub Inspector, Kari Pertin who is spearheading the burglary case.

The entire operation to nab the thief was carried out under the strict supervision of Promod Kumar Mishra, Senior Superintendent of Police, Pasighat, Tapang Tatak, Dy. SP, (HQ), Otu Gao, OC Pasighat PS and the case was headed by Kari Pertin, SI, Tajing Jamoh, SI comprising other teams like CI Anand Taki, Ct. Tatem Panggeng, Ct. Tony Doley, Ct. W.N. Singpho, Ct. Kaling Panyang and Ct. Tulong Mungray.