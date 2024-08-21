Arunachal: Indian Army observes “Shok Shastra ” in Memory of Naik Lham Tsering

TAWANG- Today, “Shok Shastra” was solemnly observed at GTGHA Stadium, Tawang by the 190 Mountain Brigade of the Indian Army to pay tribute to Naik Lham Tsering, who lost his life to complicated malaria after returning from the UN mission.

Naik Lham Tsering, a brave son of Genden Tsering and Pema Chotten, hailed from Ketshega village, Tawang.

He served with distinction in the 8-Assam Regiment of the Indian Army, having joined on 26th June 2010. Throughout his more than 14 years of service, he undertook various challenging deployments, including the Siachen Glacier in Ladakh in 2021, and a UN Mission to South Sudan in November 2023.

Tragically, he lost his life to complicated malaria after returning from the UN mission.

The ceremony was attended by Commander 190 Mtn Bde, ADC Tawang Sang Khandu, OSD to MLA Tawang Adv Pema Chowang, TMES Secretary General Circle Inspector Kesang Norbu, and other dignitaries.

In this time of grief, his regiment, officers, the 190 Mountain Brigade, and MLA Tawang have extended their support and cooperation to his family.

We all pay our deepest respects to Naik Lham Tsering for his unparalleled service to the nation and offer prayers for his swift rebirth in higher realms.