ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Indian Army observes “Shok Shastra ” in Memory of Naik Lham Tsering

Naik Lham Tsering, a brave son of Genden Tsering and Pema Chotten, hailed from Ketshega village, Tawang.

Last Updated: August 21, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Indian Army observes "Shok Shastra " in Memory of Naik Lham Tsering

TAWANG- Today, “Shok Shastra” was solemnly observed at GTGHA Stadium, Tawang by the 190 Mountain Brigade of the Indian Army to pay tribute to Naik Lham Tsering, who lost his life to complicated malaria after returning from the UN mission.

Naik Lham Tsering, a brave son of Genden Tsering and Pema Chotten, hailed from Ketshega village, Tawang.

ADVERTISEMENT

He served with distinction in the 8-Assam Regiment of the Indian Army, having joined on 26th June 2010. Throughout his more than 14 years of service, he undertook various challenging deployments, including the Siachen Glacier in Ladakh in 2021, and a UN Mission to South Sudan in November 2023.

Watch Video 

Tragically, he lost his life to complicated malaria after returning from the UN mission.

The ceremony was attended by Commander 190 Mtn Bde, ADC Tawang Sang Khandu, OSD to MLA Tawang Adv Pema Chowang, TMES Secretary General Circle Inspector Kesang Norbu, and other dignitaries.

Also Read- WRD’s Officials, Mebo MLA survey flood erosion areas

In this time of grief, his regiment, officers, the 190 Mountain Brigade, and MLA Tawang have extended their support and cooperation to his family.

We all pay our deepest respects to Naik Lham Tsering for his unparalleled service to the nation and offer prayers for his swift rebirth in higher realms.

Tags
Last Updated: August 21, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: Mebo village launches mission against drug menace called ‘Drugs Mimak’

Arunachal: Mebo village launches mission against drug menace called ‘Drugs Mimak’

Arunachal: Bamboo flowering & climate change

Arunachal: Bamboo flowering & climate change

Arunachal: Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign Continues in Tawang

Arunachal: Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign Continues in Tawang

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: Arunachal CM posted a video of 600-foot-long Tiranga march in Seppa, PM Modi reacts

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: Arunachal CM posted a video of 600-foot-long Tiranga march in Seppa, PM Modi reacts

Arunachal: Himalayan University (HU) organized the workshop on ‘Practical utility of Agriculture field implements for Organic and inorganic Farming’

Arunachal: Himalayan University (HU) organized the workshop on ‘Practical utility of Agriculture field implements for Organic and inorganic Farming’

Arunachal: 'Hum BJP me aaye- BJP kitna hum me aaya?' Ashok Singhal asks party workers in Tawang

Arunachal: ‘Hum BJP me aaye- BJP kitna hum me aaya?’ Ashok Singhal asks party workers in Tawang

Arunachal: Aohali village of East Siang Dist becomes state’s first Zero Hunting village

Arunachal: Aohali village of East Siang Dist becomes state’s first Zero Hunting village

Arunachal: Ashok Singhal Flags Off Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra Abhiyan at Dirang

Arunachal: Ashok Singhal Flags Off Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra Abhiyan at Dirang

Arunachal: International seminar on oral traditions held at RIWATCH

Arunachal: International seminar on oral traditions held at RIWATCH

Arunachal: 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' and 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' Campaign held at Chongkham

Arunachal: ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ and ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ Campaign held at Chongkham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button