Arunachal: WRD’s Officials, Mebo MLA survey flood erosion areas

PASIGHAT ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- The officials from the Water Resources Department (WRD) led by Er. Tokbom Lego, Chief Engineer, Eastern Zone, Er. Mojom Ete, Supt. of Engineers, Pangin circle, Er. Onit Panyang, Executive Engineer, Pasighat division with AE and JEs Mebo accompanied by Oken Tayeng, Member of Legislative Assembly, 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency today made a detail ground survey of the flood damages and extent of soil erosions in the left bank of Siang river.

The survey team started their tour from Raneghat bridge point by using rubber boats with manual rowing system from early morning of 6 AM and after detailed survey of the crucial and vulnerable zones by drones and culminated the survey at Namsing village river bank at 12.30 PM. Besides doing the survey by drones, physical inspection of all the major soil erosion sites were also done by visiting major affected village areas like Sigar, Raling, Motum, Borguli, Seram, Kongkul (Padan) and Namsing.

The team also visited the old structures of flood control bunds at north-west of Sigar village that were constructed during the year 2020 which later couldn’t sustain the huge volume of Siang River and got collapsed/broke down.

The damage and collapsing of the boulder bunds across the part of Siang river flowing toward left bank blocking the river channel had led to more and unusual soil erosion toward the downstream of Sigar, Borguli, Seram, Kongkul, Namsing and Mer villages as the huge cubic meters of river waters stored till the breakdown were discharged at once. The survey was also done at the Siang and Siku river confluence areas.

On reaching the people of Borguli village led by village Gaon Burah, PRI leaders etc received the inspecting team and offered light refreshment while narrating the ordeals of flood damage to the huge chunk of village lands. Later, the team reached Namsing where a brief public meeting was also conducted at the river bank side of the village.

The village Gaon Burah, senior citizens and PRI leaders led by Gumin Tayeng, ZPM Monggu Banggo while welcoming the survey team at Namsing, appealed to the inspecting CE, WRD with other officials and local MLA to help the villagers in protecting their lands from further erosion by constructing immediate flood control measures.

On the part of CE, Tokbom Lego, he assured to prepare a proper and detailed project proposal for time-bound protection of the ongoing soil erosion by mighty Siang river. He also informed the villagers that all technical support to Mebo MLA will be given from the department’s side to prevent further soil erosion along the left bank side villages, MLA on whose part will pursue the funds from the state and the central government.

Lego also said that the state government will need to pass a bill of Flood Plain Zoning Act in the state assembly in order to place big flood protection projects at the centre which in turn will help the department in preparation for micro level master plan under basin concept and their project get considered.

While on the part of local MLA, Oken Tayeng informed the villagers of both Borguli and Namsing who received the survey team at their respective village river banks, said that he is trying all his best to bring funds for the flood protection. He also appealed to the village leaders and others to be honest and dedicated while constructing flood control bunds in future if the government happens to grant funds.

“If we will have tendency of personal monetary gain in constructing flood control bunds in our own areas, we won’t be able to properly control the flood erosion, as Siang river ‘as natural power’ also knows the ill-intention of everyone whoever has vested interest and do not help themselves to construct strong flood control bunds.

Tayeng also apprised the villagers that he is also trying his best to get added the ‘flood control measures along the entire left bank of Siang river under Mebo’ in the Siang dam construction project if hydropower dam over Siang is constructed in near future. Earlier, during the start of the survey at Raneghat bridge point in the morning, Pasighat East MLA, Tapi Darang also met the officials from WRD with Mebo MLA and wished the team a safe journey, as boating during this flood season over Siang river has risk.