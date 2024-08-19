ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Pema Khandu emphasized on the need to strengthen the ILP system in the state

Last Updated: August 19, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Pema Khandu emphasized on the need to strengthen the ILP system in the state

ITANAGAR-   Chief Minister Pema Khandu today set the ball rolling to strengthen the existing Inner Line Permit (ILP) system that makes it mandatory for any non-Arunachalee citizen to obtain a permit to enter the state.

In a joint meeting with top government officials and leaders of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) here this morning, Khandu emphasized on the need to strengthen the ILP system to prevent illegal entry and prolonged stay of non-local migrants in the state.

“Our main objective is to protect our indigenous tribes from outside influx and we are committed to it,” he said.

While informing that the state government is internally preparing to strengthen the ILP system, Khandu said that it was necessary to take inputs from the state’s premier students’ organization.

AAPSU, headed by its President Dozi Tana Tara, through a power point presentation explained in detail a survey conducted by the Union and ways and means to strengthen the present system.

