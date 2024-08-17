ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: A trekking program held in Tawang under the name ‘The Merak Lama Trail’

This is an initiative to explore the unexplored adventure tourism scope in Tawang.

Last Updated: August 17, 2024
Arunachal: A trekking program held in Tawang under the name 'The Merak Lama Trail'

TAWANG- A trekking program under the name ” The Merak Lama Trail” was organised today on 17th August 2024 by Department of Tourism, Tawang in collaboration with District Administration with support from Tawang cycling Association to promote adventure tourism in Tawang.

This is an initiative to explore the unexplored adventure tourism scope in Tawang.

The soft Trekking for all participants started from Tawang monastery via Tserteng grazing area and Gyangong Ani Gonpa to Dobley Tse with an elevation ranging from 9698 ft to 11624 ft.

Participants included, Kanki Darang, DC Tawang, D.W Thongon, SP Tawang, administrative Officers along with Heads of offices, Tour operators , Tour guides, youths and members of Tawang cycling Association.

Last Updated: August 17, 2024
