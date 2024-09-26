Arunachal: Jagadguru shankaracharya returns from airport after AAPSU’s protest against ‘Gau Dhwaj Yatra’

ITANAGAR- Jagadguru Swami Abhimukteswaranand Saraswati who arrived at Donyi Polo Airport at Hollongi in Arunachal Pradesh on a chartered flight on Thursday morning, faced opposition from members of the All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU). He was supposed to kick-start the Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra.

The members of the AAPSU protested outside the airport opposing the rally and the religious leader’s visit. The Papum Pare district administration to intervene and request the religious leader and his entourage to return from Arunachal Pradesh.

Talking to media, AAPSU leaders said that “Sending back the spiritual leader may send a negative message to the nation. However, we would like to mention that we are not against any religion, institution, or individual. But this cow protection rally is against the sentiments of Arunachalis.”

It may be mentioned here that the governments of Nagaland and Mizoram had already denied permission for the “Gau Dhwaj Sthapana Bharat Yatra”, an event promoting a ban on cow slaughter, citing concerns of public disturbance and in reference to Article 371(A) of the Constitution.

Also Read- Yumken Bagra Sentenced to Death in Karo Residential School Case

Different organisations and political parties in Nagaland have raised their opposition to the rally following which the Nagaland government decided to deny permission to it.

In Meghalaya also, several organisations as well as the members of the cabinet expressed their concern over the cow protection rally and appealed the government to deny permission to the rally.

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati accompanied by five others arrived at Dimapur on Thursday, 26 September, but they had to return, officials said.