Arunachal: Power Secretary on tour to Lower Subansiri and Kra Dadi Districts

ZIRO- Secretary Power and IPR Ajay Kumar Bisht is on a three-day whirlwind tour to the twin Districts of Lower Subansiri and Kra-Dadi to review the progress of comprehensive and other developmental schemes of the districts.

During the first day of his tour today at Kra-Dadi as mentor secretary as well, he had an interactive meeting at the DC’s office with all the HoD’s, inspected the Hind to Radang PMGSY road, Jal Jeevan Mission under Attanriang village, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) at Langung and Rakso villages, EHV substation at Rakso, Trans Arunachal Highway 713, J-K road package 3 & 4, substation at Dokio Langpo and PMAY (U) at Palin town.

Arunachal Pradesh’s ZIRO, where nature and traditions are still alive

At Lower Subansiri district today, the Power Secretary inspected the 132 KV bay extension under CS at PGCIL sub-station Dilopolyang Hapoli and laid the foundation of construction of first new tower under 132 KV Transmission Line from PGCIL Hapoli to Yachuli under comprehensive scheme (CS). He also inspected the DMS (2X5 MVA,33/11kv) sub-station constructed under CS at Hapoli and c/o 33 KV line from Siiti Ading (Dilopolyang) to Puralya (Hapoli) under BE-2021.

Later, the Power Secretary also inspected the new under constructions EHV (132/33 KV) sub-station at Yachuli and 2X5 MVA, 33/11 KV sub-station at Yazali.

Arunachal: Apatani’s Unique Hong Village in Ziro Valley

During the third day at Ziro tomorrow, the Power Secretary is slated to visit the water conservation projects at Siikhe and Seeh lakes prior to his departure back to Itanagar-via-Kimin. He is also slated to visit and inspect the various electrical installations at Kimin.

During the tour, the Power Secretary is accompanied by Chief Engineer TPMZ Ginko Lingi and Executive Director Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) Adish Kumar Gupa and Powergrid Chief General Manage P.V.S Sudhakaran.