Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Apprehend Two Drug Peddlers, Seize Heroin under Operation Dawn 2.0

NAHARLAGUN- In a major breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking under Operation Dawn 2.0, the Naharlagun Police successfully apprehended two drug peddlers and seized heroin during a coordinated operation, Informed, Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police Naharlagun.

Acting on intelligence, a police team led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev, Officer-in-Charge, Naharlagun Police Station, along with SI Vivek Linggi, HC Kanto Samyor, HC Lham Tsering, Ct Sanu T Raj, Ct Idak Basar, Ct Ganesh Upadhaya, HC Dusu Mali, HC K Mosi, Ct Thupan Dawa, and L/Ct Dina Weyo, apprehended a drug addict near Kangkar Nallah Bridge, Naharlagun, on April 27, 2025.

Following the suspect’s disclosure, a swift follow-up raid was conducted at Lower Model Village, leading to the arrest of two peddlers — Techi Lez (30), a resident of Lekhi, and Tana Jamja (28), a resident of Doimukh.

During the search, conducted in the presence of Executive Magistrate Khoda Bath, police recovered and seized:

16 vials of suspected heroin (total weight: 20.9 grams),

11 empty vials,

packaging materials, and

₹7060/- suspected to be proceeds from drug sales.

The seizures were made in accordance with the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

A case has been registered at Naharlagun Police Station under NLG PS Case No. 57/25 for offences under Sections 21(b)/27/29 of the NDPS Act. Both accused have been formally arrested, and further investigation is currently underway.

The operation was carried out under the close supervision of SP Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, and SDPO Naharlagun, Rishi Longdo.