Arunachal: ‘ARUNKISAN’ App Launched to Boost Agricultural Knowledge in Border Villages

TAWANG- The ‘ARUNKISAN’ App, a first-of-its-kind mobile application developed exclusively for farmers of Arunachal Pradesh with an objective to boost Agriculture in border villages, launched on the first day of two-day Regional Workshop and Stakeholders Meeting on “Strengthening Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) for Efficient and Sustainable Agricultural Entrepreneurship in Vibrant Villages of North East India” began today at the Kalawangpo Convention Hall in Tawang.

The App is Designed by experts from Central Agricultural University and supported by the National Mission on Himalayan Studies, the app aims to deliver region-specific agricultural guidance to farmers in remote border villages.

By bridging critical knowledge gaps, ARUNKISAN is set to revolutionize sustainable farming practices and boost rural agri-entrepreneurship across the state. The App ….

Deliver real-time, region-specific agricultural advice

Bridge knowledge gaps for farmers in remote & border villages

Promote sustainable and resource-efficient farming

Serve as a vital tool for strengthening Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs)

The ‘ARUNKISAN App’ marks a transformative step toward digital agriculture in the Northeast, enabling farmers to make informed decisions and enhance productivity in the vibrant villages of the region.

The workshop Jointly organized by the Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal, ICAR-ATARI Zone VI, Guwahati, and ICAR-IIMR, Hyderabad, the event brought together policymakers, researchers, and grassroots stakeholders. Local coordination was provided by the College of Agriculture, Pasighat, and Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Tawang.

Dinesh Kulkarni, National Organising Secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, inaugurated the event as Chief Guest. Other key dignitaries included:

Dr. Anupam Mishra, Vice Chancellor, CAU Imphal

Dr. Rajbir Singh, Deputy Director General, ICAR

Ullas Kulkarni, Chhetra Pracharak for the NE Region & National Executive Member, RSS

Abhay Mahajan, Organising Secretary, Deen Dayal Research Institute

Dr. G. Kadirvel, Director, ICAR-ATARI Zone VI

Deewan Mara, Circle Officer, Jemeithang (on behalf of the DC, Tawang)

Speeches & Highlights

In his presidential address, Dr. Anupam Mishra highlighted Arunachal Pradesh’s environmental richness and its potential in cultivating high-value niche crops. He praised recent strides in infrastructure development, including the state’s own agricultural trading portal, and emphasized the need for enhanced storage and connectivity facilities.

Dinesh Kulkarni, in his keynote, lauded the transformative impact of the Sela Tunnel on year-round accessibility to Tawang. He also commended the district’s cultural legacy and the commitment of local communities toward agricultural innovation.

Other dignitaries like Ullas Kulkarni, Abhay Mahajan, and Dr. G. Kadirvel spoke on the importance of community-driven FPOs, inclusive growth, and entrepreneurship in creating resilient rural economies.

Showcasing Local Innovation

To mark the occasion, Tawang Green Farmers Producer Company presented their packaged agricultural products as mementoes to the guests. The workshop also featured exhibition stalls representing FPOs from across Arunachal Pradesh, showcasing locally sourced produce, agro-products, and innovations.

The day concluded with a vibrant interaction session chaired by Dr. Rajbir Singh, fostering direct dialogue between farmer groups and experts—aimed at identifying actionable strategies and collaborative pathways.