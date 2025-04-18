Arunachal : Chowna Mein Chairs High-Level Meeting in Namsai to Strengthen State’s Power Grid

NAMSAI- In a significant step towards bolstering Arunachal Pradesh’s power infrastructure, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein chaired a five-hour high-level review meeting on the Comprehensive Scheme for Strengthening the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) System at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall in Namsai.

The meeting, which began at 3 PM and concluded around 8:30 PM, was attended by senior government officials, legislators, and representatives of the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL). The session focused on reviewing the status of the T&D scheme, identifying delays, and strategizing for swift and coordinated implementation.

DCM Mein emphasized the urgency of upgrading the T&D infrastructure to support the state’s growing energy needs, especially as numerous hydropower projects move towards execution. “With several hydropower projects underway, it is vital that our transmission and distribution infrastructure is ready for immediate power evacuation and distribution,” he said.

He further noted that the meeting was convened to address bottlenecks and urged PGCIL to expedite all remaining works under the scheme. Mein also stressed the importance of close coordination with the District Administration, Power Department, and local legislators to ensure smooth ground-level implementation.

The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted the state government’s renewed focus on the power sector, referencing a recent Power Steering Committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu in Tawang, aimed at expediting hydropower development.

A major highlight of the meeting was the commissioning of three key projects under the scheme:

33 kV side of the 132 kV Niglok Sub-station

33 kV Niglok–Ruskin Line

33 kV Oyan Sub-station

These newly operational assets mark a significant milestone in the state’s efforts to provide consistent and reliable electricity, particularly to underserved areas.

The meeting saw the participation of key dignitaries including Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, Advisor to Minister (Power) Jikke Tako, and multiple MLAs including Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Mutchu Mithi, Hayeng Mangfi, and others. Also present were CMD PGCIL R.K. Tyagi, Secretary (Power) R.K. Sharma, PCCF P. Subramanium, Advisor to DCM Anupam Tangu, several Deputy Commissioners, Chief Engineers, and senior PowerGrid officials.

The review concluded with a strong message of the government’s commitment to building a reliable, future-ready power network in Arunachal Pradesh—seen as a critical foundation for long-term sustainable growth and improved quality of life.