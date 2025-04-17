Arunachal: Tourism Stakeholders Unite in Tezu to Boost Lohit’s Eco & Cultural Tourism

TEZU- In a forward-looking effort to boost tourism in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit District, a high-level meeting was convened today at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall, Tezu. The session, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Kesang Ngurup Damo, was organized by District Tourism Officer Dibroo Catherine Boo, and brought together a vibrant mix of tourism stakeholders from across the district.

The gathering saw enthusiastic participation from homestay owners, hoteliers, resort operators, and tour operators, who collectively explored strategies for promoting community-driven, inclusive, and sustainable tourism.

In his keynote address, DC Damo highlighted the district’s vast untapped tourism potential, urging stakeholders to draw inspiration from successful models like Tawang, where tourist occupancy remains consistently high. He stressed the importance of innovative, localized tourism experiences that highlight Lohit’s cultural richness and ecological diversity.

Key Highlights of the Meeting:

Active promotion of the upcoming CCC Tezu event, with focus on Mishmi cuisine and cultural showcases

Development of eco-tourism offerings, such as vegetable gardens, wildlife trails, and rural immersive experiences

Plans to document successful homestay stories through video, inspiring greater community participation

Stakeholder Concerns & Inputs:

Emphasis on the training and empowerment of local tour guides, integrating them into broader tourism activities

The need to conserve biodiversity, including wildlife, flora, and fauna, as a central pillar of eco-tourism

Encouragement of cultural tourism rooted in Mishmi traditions, such as storytelling, handicrafts, and traditional cuisine

Proposals to include youth and women in delivering authentic tourism experiences through homestays and cultural exchanges

Participants also explored the integration of spiritual and heritage tourism, tapping into the region’s deep-rooted traditions and sacred landscapes.

Way Forward:

Documenting unique homestay features and success stories

Shortlisting participants for upcoming tourism events and storytelling projects

Formulating a district-level tourism promotion strategy through collaborative planning

The meeting concluded with a unified vision to position Lohit as a vibrant, culturally rich, and environmentally sustainable tourism destination, with the local community at the forefront of its growth story.