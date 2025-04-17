Arunachal: Routine Immunization & Child Health in Focus at Tezu District Task Force Meet

TEZU- The District Health Society (DHS) and District Task Force for Immunization (DTFI) meeting for Lohit District was successfully convened today at the DC Conference Hall, Mini Secretariat, Tezu. The meeting, focused on assessing the immunization progress for FY 2024–25 and planning for the upcoming financial year, was chaired by K. N. Damo, Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chairman of DHS.

In his opening remarks, Dr. C. L. Manchay, District Medical Officer-cum-Vice Chairman of DHS, welcomed all participants. A detailed presentation on the district’s immunization status and micro-planning for Routine Immunization 2025–26 was delivered by Shri Nani Lampung, District Programme Manager (NHM-RCH). He also outlined key achievements under the RMNCH+A (Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, and Adolescent Health) initiatives.

Dr. S. Towang, District Surveillance Officer, highlighted the progress made under the Non-Communicable Disease (NCD) programs and reported a consistent decline in malaria cases over the last decade, attributing the success to sustained public health efforts.

Also Read- Arunachal to Host Annual Event for Special Needs Children: Minister Dasanglu Pul

Chairman K. N. Damo commended the health department’s performance over the past year and called for enhanced inter-departmental collaboration, especially with the departments of Education, ICDS, PHED, and Women & Child Development, as well as with defence organizations like the BRO and ITBP, who were present at the meeting.

He emphasized the need to motivate and empower frontline health workers, particularly ASHA and Anganwadi Workers, to strengthen outreach initiatives such as Home-Based Young Child Care (HBYC) and Home-Based Newborn Care (HBNC), which are pivotal in improving child health indicators.

Also Read- Chowna Mein Joins Foundation Laying Ceremony for Three Landmark Buddhist Projects at Nongtaw in Namsai

The meeting saw participation from a wide array of stakeholders, including the Executive Engineer (DUDA), DDSE, Deputy Director (ICDS), Medical Officer In-charges from all health facilities across the district, Zonal General Hospital, and officials from the National Health Mission (NHM) Program Management Unit.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. S. Towang, marking a shared commitment toward strengthening health services in the region.