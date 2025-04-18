Arunachal: New migratory bird species sighted at Ziro

ZIRO- Seven species of various migratory birds were sighted at Ziro during the Ziro Bird Walk by a team of avid bird watchers here recently.

These migratory birds were sighted at the traditional wet farmlands of Ziro valley locally known as Aji, and had been unreported in the regions bird checklist so far.

On learning of these new avian visitors to Ziro valley, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Ngilyang Tam, DMO Kamle Dr. Tage Kanno along with few nature enthusiasts undertook a three-hour morning bird walk to do a checklist of these migratory bird visitors to the valley.

During the walk, the team sighted a ‘Greater White-Fronted Goose’ and ‘Black-Winged Stilt’, which had not been previously sighted by the team. Additionally, a new unreported species, ‘The Little Stint’ was also sighted bringing the total number of newly reported migratory bird species count to seven during the past one week.

A total of 21 species of various categories of birds were sighted during the bird walk. ‘The sightings of the Greater White-fronted Goose and Pied Avocet, generally found at the eastern Himalayan belt holds significant importance for Ziro valley and the state as a whole in terms of conservation’, said Koj Mama, renowned state conservationist and president of Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club.

Informing further, Mama said that the newly reported species included Chinese Pond Hero, Eurasian Curlew, Pied Avocet, Black-Winged Stilt, Greater Painted Snipe, Greater White-fronted Goose and the Little Stint.

‘These remarkable bird sightings at Ziro valley signifies the ecological significance of Ziro’s traditional farmlands as a habitat for these migratory birds and underscores the importance of continued conservation effort in the region’, added Mama.