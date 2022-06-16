Arunachal: Heavy Landslide on Margherita-Changlang road

CHANGLANG- Vehicle movement restricted on Margherita-Changlang road after a incident of massive landslide occurred near Rangfra Mandir, 20km chainage.

The District administration issued an orders to prohibit all kinds of vehicle movement on Margherita-Changlang road till restoration work is completed.

All denizens are requested to obey the order and avoid traveling on this stretch of road till further order said.

Locals appeal to the concerned department of PWD are requested to do necessary action at earliest possible time frame as it is one of major communication road for TCL belt connecting Assam for all purposes.

Meanwhile, the district administration attributed heavy rainfall and a pre-existing sinking zone as the main cause of the landslide. However, some locals cited mining related deforestation as one of the primary reasons for the destruction.