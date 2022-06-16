ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Heavy Landslide on Margherita-Changlang road

The District administration issued an orders to prohibit all kinds of vehicle movement on Margherita-Changlang road till restoration work is completed.

June 16, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Heavy Landslide on Margherita-Changlang road

CHANGLANG- Vehicle movement restricted on Margherita-Changlang road after a  incident of massive landslide occurred near Rangfra Mandir, 20km chainage.

The District administration issued an orders to prohibit all kinds of vehicle movement on Margherita-Changlang road till restoration work is completed.

Arunachal: Heavy Landslide on Margherita-Changlang road

All denizens are requested to obey the order and avoid traveling on this stretch of road till further order said.

Related Articles

Arunachal: Heavy Landslide on Margherita-Changlang road

Locals appeal to the concerned department of PWD are requested to do necessary action at earliest possible time frame as it is one of major communication road for TCL belt connecting Assam for all purposes.

Meanwhile, the district administration attributed heavy rainfall and a pre-existing sinking zone as the main cause of the landslide.  However, some locals cited mining related deforestation as one of the primary reasons for the destruction.

Tags
June 16, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Sarbananda Sonowal relished traditional lunch at Lempia village in Ziro valley

Arunachal: Sarbananda Sonowal relished traditional lunch at Lempia village in Ziro valley

June 9, 2022
Yoga uplifts the mind and body: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Yoga uplifts the mind and body: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal

June 9, 2022
Arunachal: Army organises online registration camp for NDA, CDS exam

Arunachal: Army organises online registration camp for NDA, CDS exam

June 8, 2022
Arunachal: Researchers rediscovered 'Lipstick' plant in Anjaw after 100 years

Arunachal: Researchers rediscovered ‘Lipstick’ plant in Anjaw after 100 years

June 8, 2022
Arunachal: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal calls on the Governor

June 8, 2022
The role of Arunachal Pradesh is key to the role of Northeast as the engine of growth in the New India: Sarbananda Sonowal

The role of Arunachal Pradesh is key to the role of Northeast as the engine of growth in the New India: Sarbananda Sonowal

June 8, 2022
Arunachal: Ornithologists spot 115 bird species in the state

Arunachal: Ornithologists spot 115 bird species in the state

June 8, 2022
Arunachal: Awareness meeting on drug and gambling menace organized at Rani village

Arunachal: Awareness meeting on drug and gambling menace organized at Rani village

June 7, 2022
Arunachal: 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrated at Dirang

Arunachal: ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrated at Dirang

June 4, 2022
Arunachal: World Environment Day observed at SCCZ

Arunachal: World Environment Day observed at SCCZ

June 4, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button