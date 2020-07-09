Arunachal:  2 rescued from Sibo Korong river in Pasighat

Pasighat- Two persons namely, Gopal Mizar (35) and Monu Biswakarma (25) were rescued from Sibo Korong river, Pasighat on Thursday. As per an official report, the duo was stranded at the river owing to flood waters due to heavy rains.

Under the supervision of SP Pasighat, Dy. SP(HQ) & OC Pasighat Police Station, a team of Fire & Emergency Services along with jawans conducted a rescue operation. After an assiduous effort by the team, they were rescued safely, informed the official.

On Thursday, Arunachal Pradesh witnessed incessant rains causing landslides and flash floods in various parts of the State.

Pasighat MLA Kaling Moyong who was also present during the rescue operation appealed to all the people of Pasighat not to venture out to collect drift woods or for fishing during this rainy season.

Meanwhile a Public Advisory has been issued from NHIDCL Pasighat Pangin Road getting continuously blocked. It is advised to refrain travelling on this route. Night travel to be avoided strictly.