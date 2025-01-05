ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

APUWJ condemns murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar

Chandrakar, a contributor to NDTV, had recently unearthed a scam involving irregularities in a road construction project led by a local contractor.

Last Updated: January 5, 2025
1 minute read
APUWJ condemns murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar

ITANAGAR-   The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) has strongly condemned the brutal killing of independent journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, whose body was discovered in a septic tank after he exposed corruption in a road construction project in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.

Chandrakar, a contributor to NDTV, had recently unearthed a scam involving irregularities in a road construction project led by a local contractor.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The expose had caused public outrage, drawing attention to corruption in public infrastructure development.

Also Read- Arunachal: 5 of family injured in road accident near Anini

Days after publishing his report, Chandrakar went missing, and his body was later found on the premises of the implicated contractor, as per officials.

The APUWJ in a statement condemned the incident as “a despicable act that underscores the growing threats faced by journalists in their pursuit of truth.”

Also Read- Sikkim: Bailey bridge collapses with overloaded truck, none injured

The union emphasized that such attacks are not isolated incidents but part of a disturbing pattern of targeting journalists across the country.

“This heinous act is a chilling reminder of the perils faced by reporters working to uphold democracy and transparency,” the APUWJ said, adding that the government must recognize the gravity of this situation and implement immediate measures to protect journalists, particularly those reporting on corruption and crime.

Also Read- Two arrested in connection with woman’s murder case

“Press freedom is the cornerstone of any democracy, and its defenders should not have to fear for their lives, APUWJ president Amar Sangno said.

The union further demanded that the state and central governments ensure a thorough and transparent investigation into Chandrakar’s death.

Tags
Last Updated: January 5, 2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: NBK joys over starting of road construction from Nugong Bridge to Rasing village

Arunachal: NBK joys over starting of road construction from Nugong Bridge to Rasing village

Arunachal: Matri Sammelan held for mothers of student studying in DPVN Pasighat

Arunachal: Matri Sammelan held for mothers of student studying in DPVN Pasighat

Arunachal: Security forces recover huge cache of weapons from Namdapha National Park

Arunachal: Security forces recover huge cache of weapons from Namdapha National Park

Arunachal: Governor participates in IFCSAP foundation day celebration

Arunachal: Governor participates in IFCSAP foundation day celebration

Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 1978 will soon have its rules framed and implemented in the state- CM

Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act 1978 will soon have its rules framed and implemented in the state- CM

Arunachal: Awareness programme on PoSH Act Conducted in Tawang

Arunachal: Awareness programme on PoSH Act held in Tawang

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Releases Book on Shamanism

Arunachal: Pema Khandu Releases Book on Shamanism

Arunachal: Training-Cum-Awareness Programme on My plate for the day held at to VKV school in Amliang

Arunachal: Training-Cum-Awareness Programme on My plate for the day held at to VKV school in Amliang

China to build world’s largest dam over Brahmaputra river

China to build world’s largest dam over Brahmaputra river

Arunachal: Women and Child Development Department observed Veer Baal Divas

Arunachal: Women and Child Development Department observed Veer Baal Divas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button