APUWJ condemns murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) has strongly condemned the brutal killing of independent journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, whose body was discovered in a septic tank after he exposed corruption in a road construction project in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.

Chandrakar, a contributor to NDTV, had recently unearthed a scam involving irregularities in a road construction project led by a local contractor.

The expose had caused public outrage, drawing attention to corruption in public infrastructure development.

Days after publishing his report, Chandrakar went missing, and his body was later found on the premises of the implicated contractor, as per officials.

The APUWJ in a statement condemned the incident as “a despicable act that underscores the growing threats faced by journalists in their pursuit of truth.”

The union emphasized that such attacks are not isolated incidents but part of a disturbing pattern of targeting journalists across the country.

“This heinous act is a chilling reminder of the perils faced by reporters working to uphold democracy and transparency,” the APUWJ said, adding that the government must recognize the gravity of this situation and implement immediate measures to protect journalists, particularly those reporting on corruption and crime.

“Press freedom is the cornerstone of any democracy, and its defenders should not have to fear for their lives, APUWJ president Amar Sangno said.

The union further demanded that the state and central governments ensure a thorough and transparent investigation into Chandrakar’s death.