Arunachal: Tarin Dakpe inspected under construction DC’s, ADC’s and SP’s bungalows at Raga

RAGA- Tarin Dakpe, MLA from Raga Constituency on Thursday inspected the under construction DC’s, ADC’s and SP’s bungalows here at Raga.

Tarin Dapke was accompanied by Atin Padung, ADC Raga, DLSRO Tama Dakpe, Executive Engineer PWD Raga Bamang Raju along his staffs and public.

Dakpe after inspection all the under construction bungalows he directed the department concern to complete works on time and ensure quality work.

Dakpe said that after completion of these buildings deputy commissioner and superintendent of police will have proper accommodation.

He also informed that many infrastructure, water supply and electrification is coming up in district headquarter which will help to make Kamle as one model district.

Further, Bamang Raju, Executive Engineer PWD Raga also assured quality work which work is being execution under his department.

Later, they also visited under construction Khelo India Multipurpose hall.