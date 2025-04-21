ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Nyato Dukam inaugurates EDP held in collaboration with EDII, Ahmadabad

30 selected aspiring entrepreneurs from 14 districts participate.

21/04/2025
Arunachal: Nyato Dukam inaugurates EDP held in collaboration with EDII, Ahmadabad

ITANAGAR-   “The Department of Industries is filling the gap of professional courses in entrepreneurship development which is needed for the youth of Arunachal to ensure success of their entrepreneurship ventures” said Nyato Dukam, Minister for Industries & Skill Development while inaugurating the weeklong Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP), being organized by the Department of Industries in collaboration with the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmadabad.

The training in entrepreneurship development will be attended by 30 selected aspiring entrepreneurs hailing from 14 districts of Arunachal Pradesh. The EDP will equip them with essential skills and knowledge needed for launching sustainable business ventures.

They will learn critical aspects of business planning, financial management, marketing strategies, various government schemes and the usage of digital tools for entrepreneurship.

In his inaugural address, Minister Dukam highlighted the importance of entrepreneurship in driving economic growth and job creation in the state. He urged the participants to learn from the experts from EDII the specialized aspects of creating successful business ventures with utmost sincerity.

“Through initiatives like, this we are not just nurturing local talent but also empowering our youth to become job creators instead of job seekers “, he stated.

Commissioner Industries, Saugat Biswas, while speaking on the occasion informed that in addition to the EDP, the Department is organizing Entrepreneurship Growth Programme specifically designed for food processing entrepreneurs of the state.

He also informed that the Department of Industries and Skill Development are entering into a tripartite agreement with EDII Ahmadabad for holding long term programme on entrepreneurship development. He emphasized that the certificates from these EDPs will help them easier access to loans from the banks and financial institutions.

The participating entrepreneurs, many of whom were women, expressed their gratitude to the Department of Industries for organizing the EDP and sponsoring the participation. Most of the participants were aspiring entrepreneurs and some of them were already running small business ventures.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by Director Industries, Gyabo Pertin, Deputy Director Industries, Goli Angu & Dani Abing , Assistant Professors from EDII, Dr. Bhaskar Jyoti Saud, Dr. Abul K. Azad, Dr. Hetal Pathak,  Dy. Chief  Inspector(F&B), Kabom Nada, and Assistant Directors, Hage Monya and Dinsung Hage.

