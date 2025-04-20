Arunachal Governor Inaugurates War Memorial Honouring Shaurya Chakra Awardee Lance Naik Agoi Wangsa

LONGDING – In a solemn and proud moment for Arunachal Pradesh, the Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik, ( Retd ) virtually inaugurated the War Memorial at Longding on April 20, 2025. The memorial is dedicated to Lance Naik Agoi Wangsa, Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous), a valiant soldier of the 3rd Battalion of the Assam Regiment who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

Paying heartfelt tributes, the Governor hailed the unmatched bravery of L/Nk Wangsa, who laid down his life during Operation Rakshak in Punjab in 1992. “The Indian Army, the State, and the Nation salute his courage and selfless service,” the Governor said, describing the memorial as a lasting tribute to the courage, sacrifice, and service of our heroes of past, present, and future.

He also lauded the strength of Veer Nari Mrs Koiman Wangsa, wife of the late soldier, and assured the family of continued support from the state administration. “The War Memorial stands not only as a monument of remembrance but also as a beacon of inspiration for generations to come,” he emphasized.

Highlighting Longding’s proud military legacy, the Governor noted that the district has produced numerous brave sons and daughters who have served with distinction in the Armed Forces. He praised the patriotism of border communities like Longding, stating that military service is a respected and time-honoured tradition in the region.

Calling the memorial “a call to duty, honour, and sacrifice,” the Governor urged citizens to preserve the legacy of fallen heroes and extend unwavering support to their families.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries including State Agriculture Minister SGabriel D Wangsu, Longding MLA Thanwang Wangham, Pongchau MLA Honchun Ngandam, IG AR (North) Maj Gen Manish Kumar, Commander, 25 Sector AR, Brig. Sarabjeet Singh, Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak, and Superintendent of Police Kirli Padu, alongside large numbers of ex-servicemen and Veer Naris.

Remembering a Braveheart

L/Nk Agoi Wangsa joined the Indian Army on September 13, 1983, and was inducted into the 3rd Battalion, Assam Regiment. During an operation in Tarn Taran, Punjab, on June 16, 1992, he displayed exceptional courage while engaging militants from the ‘United Liberation Khalistan’ outfit.

Despite sustaining grievous injuries, he eliminated one militant at close range and saved the lives of two police personnel. He succumbed to his injuries while being evacuated, urging his comrades to complete the mission.

In recognition of his extraordinary bravery, selfless courage, and supreme sacrifice, Lance Naik Agoi Wangsa was posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra on August 15, 1993.