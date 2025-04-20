Arunachal: Tezu Observes Fire Service Week 2025 with Awareness Drives and Community Activities

TEZU- Fire & Emergency Services, Tezu, in Lohit district, successfully concluded Fire Service Week 2025 with a series of public-centric events held from April 14 to April 20, aimed at enhancing fire safety awareness and preparedness across the region.

The week began with a solemn two-minute silence on April 14, honoring firefighters who laid down their lives in the line of duty, followed by a town-wide rally and pamphlet distribution to raise public awareness on fire hazards.

A poster competition on the theme “Fire Safety in School” was organized at TCM Govt. Upper Primary School on April 15. Winners included Nazmul Haque (Class VI), who secured first place, followed by Anshu Kumari (Class V) and Amrit Kumar. Cash prizes and merit certificates were awarded.

On April 16, fire safety demonstrations and lectures were conducted at PHC Loiliang, educating healthcare workers on emergency response. A mock evacuation drill was carried out at APP Welfare School on April 17, providing practical training for staff and students.

In line with the Fit India and Khelo India movements, April 18 featured a yoga session and tug-of-war at Tezu Fire Station to promote health and camaraderie among firefighters.

April 19 saw a comprehensive fire safety drill at Central School, Tezu, with live demonstrations on fire extinguisher use, improvised rescue tools, and tips on managing LPG gas leaks and household emergencies.

The observance concluded on April 20 with a mock fire drill and fire safety audit at KOS Filling Station, Danglat, focusing on fire protocols specific to fuel stations.

Officials lauded the community’s active participation and emphasized that public cooperation is crucial in building a fire-safe environment. They reiterated their commitment to continuous education and preparedness to mitigate fire risks in the region.