Arunachal: Mentor Secretary Reviews Developmental Progress in Anjaw District

HAYULIANG ( Anjaw )- Mrs. Koj Rinya, Secretary (Horticulture) and the Mentor Secretary for Anjaw district, chaired a District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting at Hayuliang today to assess the progress of ongoing developmental projects and address key local challenges.

Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin opened the session with a briefing on the district’s developmental status, flagging several critical concerns needing immediate attention.

In her address, Secretary Koj Rinya underscored the importance of proactive engagement by government officials and stressed the need for a responsive grievance redressal system to resolve public concerns efficiently. She advised officers and PRI members to develop actionable and realistic proposals under the Vibrant Village Programme (VVP) to better serve the region’s needs.

Recognizing Anjaw’s rugged terrain and logistical hurdles, she encouraged the use of modern technology, particularly drones, to aid in field surveys, monitoring, and more efficient delivery of public services—especially in agriculture and allied sectors.

Further, she instructed the Deputy Commissioner to identify viable land parcels for implementing integrated farming models, aimed at enhancing local livelihood options. She also advocated for the development of farm stays to attract tourists and provide diverse rural experiences.

Heads of Departments showcased department-wise achievements, ongoing initiatives, and forward-looking plans through detailed PowerPoint presentations. The meeting included participation from all administrative officers, Zilla Parishad Members (ZPMs), and senior departmental heads.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to strengthening coordination between departments and working collectively toward sustainable and inclusive development in Anjaw.